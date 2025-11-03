Lung cancer accounts for approximately one-fifth of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with smoking identified as the leading cause, according to associate professor Cem Gündoğdu, head of the Chest Diseases Department at Bayındır Söğütözü Hospital.

Gündoğdu emphasized that 85% to 90% of lung cancer cases are directly linked to smoking. He explained that the risk of developing lung cancer increases with earlier age of smoking initiation, higher daily cigarette consumption and longer duration of smoking. Additionally, exposure to secondhand smoke increases the risk by 20% to 30%.

“Lung cancer remains the most frequent cause of cancer-related deaths among both men and women globally,” Gündoğdu said. “Approximately one in five cancer deaths is attributable to lung cancer.”

The specialist highlighted the benefits of quitting smoking, stating that the risk gradually decreases after cessation. He noted that 10 to 20 years after quitting, the risk approaches the level of individuals who have never smoked.

Cigarette smoke contains over 4,000 chemicals and more than 70 carcinogenic substances, posing significant threats to lung health. Gündoğdu also cautioned against the assumed safety of electronic cigarettes, noting that their long-term effects remain uncertain. Current evidence indicates that e-cigarettes contain harmful elements such as heavy metals, lead and carcinogenic organic chemicals, which also pose serious risks to lung health.

Beyond smoking, various environmental and genetic factors contribute to lung cancer risk. Gündoğdu pointed to a family history of lung cancer, exposure to asbestos and radon gas, contact with coal and petroleum products, mustard gas exposure, radiation therapy targeting the lungs, arsenic-contaminated drinking water, scar tissue from diseases like tuberculosis and high levels of air pollution as additional risk factors.

Lung cancer often does not present symptoms in its early stages, resulting in delayed medical consultations. Gündoğdu stressed that persistent cough, chest or back pain, blood in sputum, shortness of breath and hoarseness should prompt immediate medical evaluation. Advanced symptoms may include headaches, bone pain, loss of appetite, weight loss and fatigue.

The diagnostic process typically begins with chest X-rays, followed by detailed imaging through computed tomography (CT). If suspicious lesions are detected, bronchoscopy or biopsy is performed to confirm the diagnosis. Positron emission tomography (PET) scans are then used to determine the cancer’s stage. Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment success rates, Gündoğdu added.

Highlighting the preventability of lung cancer, Gündoğdu underscored that avoiding smoking, minimizing exposure to secondhand smoke and steering clear of known risk factors remain the most effective measures to reduce lung cancer incidence.