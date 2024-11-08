A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's eastern Elazığ province and nearby regions on Friday, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake took place at a depth of 16.22 kilometers and was felt in the Diyarbakır province.

In a statement, Elazığ Governor's Office said no damage has been reported to AFAD or the 112 emergency phone line, adding that authorities are closely monitoring the effects of the quake.

Elazığ was rocked by one of its worst disasters on Jan. 24, 2020, when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the city, along with its neighbor Malatya. A total of 41 people were killed in two eastern provinces and hundreds of others were injured in the catastrophe, whose epicenter was Elazığ's Sivrice district.