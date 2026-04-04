A magnitude-5.2 earthquake shook Türkiye’s eastern province of Van on Saturday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, AFAD said in a statement, adding field assessments are ongoing.

The quake hit Tuşba district at 8:52 am (0552 GMT) at a depth of 7 kilometers, with tremors felt in nearby provinces, the authority added.

Van province was struck by a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Oct. 23, 2011. A 5.6 magnitude quake jolted the city once again on Nov. 9. According to AFAD, the Oct. 2 and Nov. 9 quakes of 2011 claimed 644 lives and left almost 2,000 people wounded.

Türkiye sits on the notorious Northern Anatolian fault line.

The tremor follows the devastating 2023 twin earthquakes in the region. The quakes killed more than 50,000 people in Türkiye alone and caused widespread destruction across south-eastern Türkiye and northern Syria. Some 20,000 people were killed by two large earthquakes in western Türkiye in 1999.

Scientists have been warning against a pending destructive quake in the country's top metropolis, Istanbul.