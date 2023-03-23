A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Türkiye’s Kahramanmaraş at 12:19 p.m. on Thursday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The earthquake's epicenter was in the province's Göksun district.

Türkiye is still grappling with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes that hit the country’s southern region and claimed over 50,000 lives.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, have impacted some 13.5 million people across 10 other provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.