A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Türkiye's eastern Malatya province on Thursday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the Yeşilyurt district, AFAD said.

It took place at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

The quake was felt in nearby provinces, including Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep. Many people flocked to the streets following the quake, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı told AA an abandoned building in the Battalgazi district, which was already damaged in the Feb. 6 twin quakes, was destroyed following Thursday's earthquake.

Some people who panicked during the quake jumped off their balconies but no other damage has been reported, according to the governor.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya noted that all relevant institutions, including AFAD, have been mobilized to detect any damage or issues following the earthquake.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also said that National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) squads were in the region to detect any problems, but no issues have been reported so far.

Earlier on Thursday, Koca announced the creation of UMKE Atak, a new medical unit for search and rescue operations.

On Feb. 6, a pair of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes shook southeastern Türkiye, destroying homes, roads infrastructure and parts of cities, resulting in the deaths of at least 50,000 people and injuring thousands of others. The country declared a state of emergency following the tragic disaster, while pledging to rebuild cities wiped out by the quakes.