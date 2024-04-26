Under the coordination of the General Directorate of Security's Organized Crime Branch, and as a result of the operations carried out by the Organized Crime Branch Directorate of Bursa Provincial Security Directorate, an organized crime group led by Hakkı Saral (the brother of Ümit Saral, who is in prison), based in Bursa but active in Istanbul, Ankara, Trabzon, Sakarya, Yalova and Diyarbakır was dismantled, and 24 suspects were detained.

In the operations, 15 unlicensed firearms, numerous checks and promissory notes, along with a substantial amount of cash, were seized.

It was determined that suspected members of the organized crime group engaged in deferred vehicle buying and selling activities in Bursa and Inegöl, forcibly collecting large sums of money from citizens at gunpoint.

It was found that they carried out armed attacks against individuals and their businesses who refused to pay money through the hitmen they brought from outside Bursa.

Crime group created fake courts

The group determined the addresses of those who came from different cities to buy vehicles on credit in Bursa and unlawfully detained and assaulted them. It was revealed that the crime organization intervened in financial matters arising from vehicle buying and selling among individuals and established pseudo-courts.

The organized crime group threatened individuals with death at gunpoint, forcibly seized their businesses and vehicles, and transferred these properties to the members of the organization. It was also uncovered that they gave the seized vehicles as gifts to the head of the organization and launched armed attacks against security forces during their criminal activities.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 454 organized crime groups were dismantled within 10 months. Yerlikaya stated: "In a total of 1,201 operations against organized crime groups, we apprehended 8,260 suspects. Out of these, 3,058 were arrested and judicial control orders were issued for 1,740. We will not tolerate those who boast about crime, disturb our people's peace, or are involved in organized crime and gangs. Regardless of their scale, we will dismantle organized crime groups and deliver them to justice."