Under the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) branch in Malatya, a soup kitchen prepares and delivers hot meals daily to 1,000 households in need.

The soup kitchen, which began operating about a year and a half ago, provides hot meals six days a week and breakfast one day a week, all delivered by Kızılay staff to those in need.

Based on fieldwork conducted by the Kızılay branch, individuals who lack the means to cook meals are identified.

The meals prepared at the soup kitchen are placed in insulated containers to keep them warm and then delivered directly to homes.

Sadi Ergül, head of the Kızılay Malatya branch, stated that the unit began providing hot meal services following the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023.

Ergül stated that their goal is to reach more people. “Our capacity allows us to prepare 120,000 meals daily if needed. In times of disaster, we are able to deliver not only within Malatya but also to surrounding provinces. Currently, in Malatya, we distribute meals to 1,000 people daily across 40 neighborhoods."

"We sustain this service 365 days a year. Our target is to increase this number to 3,000. We run the project under the auspices of the Malatya Governorship and in collaboration with our metropolitan municipality," she said.

"Many people in Malatya cannot cook their own meals, and reaching them is our responsibility. Every day, we identify new individuals and increase the number of households we serve. Our team personally delivers the hot meals to each home,” she added.