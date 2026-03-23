In Malatya, eastern Türkiye, one of the world's leading apricot-producing cities, the arrival of spring has transformed orchards into a sea of white blossoms, with trees adorned like brides.

Known globally as the “world apricot capital,” Malatya is home to nearly 9 million apricot trees, and the blooming season marks a critical period for producers preparing for the harvest.

The flowering orchards not only create a striking visual across the Malatya Plain but also highlight the city’s economic significance. Settlements scattered among the orchards are surrounded by the delicate white blooms, resembling a pearl necklace encircling the land.

Farmers are actively protecting the blossoms from disease, applying necessary treatments to ensure a healthy and abundant harvest.

Hacı Bayram, a local farmer, expressed optimism for the upcoming season. “We hope this year will be very fruitful. We’ve already applied two rounds of treatment to protect the crop. Malatya’s apricots are known worldwide and bring significant foreign exchange to Türkiye,” he said.

Despite the focus on Malatya’s famously tasty apricots, the blooming orchards also offer a striking visual, covering the plains in white blossoms. As spring progresses, the season is expected to bring both local pride and a boost to Türkiye’s agricultural exports.

The most widely grown apricot in Malatya is the Hacıhaliloğlu variety, which makes up about 90% of the province’s production. Recently, Kabaaşı and Soğancı varieties have also become more common.

Hacıhaliloğlu, Kabaaşı, Soğancı, and Çataloğlu are suitable for drying, while the others are primarily for fresh consumption. The main distinguishing feature of drying varieties is their high dry matter content, ranging from 24-30%, whereas other varieties generally have 18-20%.

Türkiye ranked first worldwide in apricot production, with 750,000 tons, followed by Uzbekistan with 500,545 tons, Iran with 318,475 tons, Italy with 207,190 tons, and Algeria with 200,566 tons, the data showed.