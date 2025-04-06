In Van, eastern Türkiye, a 50-year-old father named Hamza Zariç, known for his love of birds, has spent the past 17 years collecting leftover bread from homes, restaurants and garbage bins to feed local birds. Supported by three friends, Zariç said, “I gather bread and crumbs in bags, break them into smaller pieces and leave them in bird habitats. Doing this brings me peace.”

Zariç, who makes a living as a tradesman in Van – one of Türkiye’s key bird habitats – demonstrates his love for nature, animals, and the environment through his daily efforts.

With help from three friends, he leaves the food near areas such as the Van Castle, the shores of Lake Van, and around Lake Sıhke, which are frequented by seagulls, storks and many other bird species.

He said his inspiration comes from Faki Teyran, a mystic, poet, and folklorist who lived in the 16th and 17th centuries and is buried in Bahçesaray, a district of Van. Known as the “jurist of birds,” Faki Teyran was believed to understand birds' language. Zariç explained that he was deeply influenced by the poet’s legacy and his love for birds.

“I collect bread and crumbs from garbage bins and homes for the birds,” said Zariç. “Our lineage is said to go back to Faki Teyran, a Kurdish mystic and poet. Inspired by him, I’ve devoted my life to birds. I’ve lived in Van for 19 years and have been feeding birds voluntarily for the past 17 years. I collect bread in bags, break it into small pieces, and leave it in their living areas. It gives me peace. I do this for the sake of God. I invite everyone to show compassion to animals.”

Menekşe Gülçiçek, who joins Zariç in feeding the birds, said, “I was inspired by Mr. Hamza and wanted to take part in this good deed. It makes me really happy. When we arrive and hear the birds, see them come for food – it’s such a joyful feeling. It’s hard to describe. Feeding animals, being in nature, giving them food – these things bring us joy.”