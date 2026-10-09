A patient in Istanbul visited a hospital 337 times in a single year due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and anxiety, highlighting concerns over the unnecessary use of health care services, the city's provincial health director said.

Abdullah Emre Güner, Istanbul Provincial Health Director, said some patients repeatedly visit hospitals because of health-related fears and anxiety, adding that such visits can make it harder for patients with urgent medical needs to access care.

Güner said 148 million medical examinations were conducted in Istanbul in the first eight months of this year, underscoring the scale of demand for health care services in the city.

He stressed the importance of preventive health care and the effective use of primary, secondary and tertiary health services, urging residents to consult family physicians before turning to hospitals when appropriate.

Güner said family physicians play a key role in managing patients' health because they are familiar with their medical histories, families and risk factors and can refer them to specialists when necessary.

He cited the case of a woman who visited Okmeydanı Training and Research Hospital 316 times in one year because of anxiety over developing hypertension.

The woman believed that receiving an intravenous drip in the emergency department would relieve her concerns, Güner said, adding that doctors, psychologists and psychiatrists worked together to help her manage her anxiety.

Following the intervention, her hospital visits fell to once a month or once every two months, he added.

Güner also described a patient with COPD who repeatedly sought emergency care because he struggled to manage shortness of breath and the anxiety associated with it.

The patient felt compelled to visit the hospital 337 times in a year, placing a burden on both himself and the health care system, Güner said.

He emphasized that patients experiencing health-related fears should first consult their family physicians, who can assess their conditions and direct them to appropriate medical services.