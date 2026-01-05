A 34-year-old man in Eskişehir, northwestern Türkiye, has remained free from gambling for a year after completing a treatment program supported by the Green Crescent Counseling Center (Yeşilay), a recovery that follows years of financial losses, strained family relations and social isolation caused by gambling addiction.

The man, identified as N.K. in line with privacy practices, said his addiction began in childhood with games of chance he initially viewed as harmless entertainment. Over time, the habit escalated into compulsive gambling, including illegal online betting, leading to severe personal and financial consequences.

According to N.K., the addiction eroded his family life, disrupted his work and social relationships, and caused serious psychological distress, including sleep disorders and heavy debt.

He said the turning point came a year ago, when his wife researched treatment options and encouraged him to seek help from the Green Crescent Counseling Center (YEDAM).

Through regular, free psychological counseling and support services provided by YEDAM, N.K. said he was able to confront his addiction and gradually remove gambling from his life. He has now been living without gambling for 12 months.

“One of the most important stages of my recovery was realizing and facing the fact that I was addicted,” N.K. said in an interview. “You keep losing money, but you see it as entertainment. Your motivation and routine fall apart. I understood I was addicted during the treatment process.”

N.K. said his losses mounted over the years, eventually pushing him deeper into gambling. “I didn’t have a desire to make money, but once I lost a lot, I wanted to win it back,” he said. “Because of gambling, I lost TL 2.5 million ($58,078) in six years. The more I lost, the more I played.”

He said the cycle left him increasingly isolated and emotionally exhausted, distancing him from his family and friends while worsening his sleep problems.

N.K. described his counseling sessions with YEDAM clinical psychologist Semih Gelegen as a decisive moment in his recovery. “After I started getting better, my sleep returned to normal,” he said. “Now my relationship with my wife and family is very good. I used to say, ‘I can’t recover.’ Since the day I started this process, my life has changed.”

Married and a father of one, N.K. said his quality of life has improved significantly since completing treatment. He now wakes up feeling rested, organizes his daily life more carefully, and has taken up reading and woodworking as new interests.

He emphasized that gambling addiction cannot be overcome without professional support. “No one should say, ‘I can handle it on my own,’” N.K. said. “I was very hesitant, too, but the support I received here made a real difference. People shouldn’t be ashamed. Treatment truly changes lives.”

N.K. added that he has cleared all gambling-related debts and rebuilt his life, urging others struggling with similar addictions to seek help through counseling and treatment services.