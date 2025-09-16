Hüseyin Tekerci, a 60-year-old retiree living in Karabük, northern Türkiye, successfully passed the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) and secured a place in the Art History Department of the Faculty of Literature at Karabük University, aiming to set an example for young people.

Tekerci, who wanted to encourage the youth in his neighborhood to prepare for university exams, also fulfilled his own long-held dream in the process. Seeking to spend his retirement actively, he became an inspiration to both those around him and his peers through his determination.

Tekerci expressed his excitement about becoming a student again at the age of 60, “We made a bet to encourage the young people in our neighborhood to take the university exam. I had a university dream that I hadn’t fulfilled. If I had left this world without achieving it, it would have stayed as a regret in my heart. Now, I am very happy.”

Describing his first day at university, Tekerci said, “Can you believe it? The excitement of starting school at the age of seven is exactly what I felt. My heart is racing. There is no age limit for learning. I recommend it to everyone.”

Tekerci shared that he took the exam alongside 11 young people in his neighborhood: “Two of them scored higher than I did. The others either didn’t submit their preferences or couldn’t get into their desired departments. I wrote Art History as my fourth choice and I got accepted.”

He also expressed his special interest in art history and offered advice to young people: “My advice to everyone is to study. They should become beneficial individuals for their country, homeland and nation.”