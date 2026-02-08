Maritime vessel accidents in Türkiye killed at least 151 people and left 116 others missing between 2021 and 2025, according to official data released by maritime authorities.

Figures compiled from the Maritime Accident Information System show that 1,695 maritime vessel accidents occurred nationwide during the five years, while 4,452 people were rescued.

Maritime accidents remain among the most serious threats to maritime safety, which is critical for the uninterrupted operation of shipping, fishing and tourism activities. Data from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure show that 299 maritime vessel accidents take place in Türkiye last year alone.

Those incidents resulted in 561 people being rescued, 21 deaths, 5 missing persons and 39 injuries, according to the ministry.

Statistics from the Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center indicate that accident numbers fluctuate year by year. In 2024, authorities recorded 379 maritime accidents, with 899 people rescued, 45 deaths, 32 injuries and 12 people reported missing.

In 2023, 244 accidents led to 728 rescues, 19 deaths, 25 injuries and 42 missing persons. In 2022, officials reported 250 accidents, resulting in 1,036 rescues, 23 fatalities, 19 injuries and 34 missing persons.

The highest number of accidents during the period is recorded in 2021, with 523 incidents, while 2020 sees the highest number of fatalities, with 122 deaths linked to 594 maritime accidents.

Authorities say maritime safety remains a priority, as Türkiye continues to expand its commercial shipping, fisheries and coastal tourism sectors.