Young people from across the Islamic world gathered in Morocco’s historic city of Marrakech on Saturday as part of the closing events of Marrakech 2025, Capital of Youth of the Islamic World, reaffirming their commitment to democracy, peace and security through dialogue and international cooperation.

The four-day program was organized in cooperation with Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) following Marrakech’s designation as the 2025 Capital of Youth of the Islamic World. The events brought together youth representatives from around 35 countries, alongside policymakers, diplomats and institutional leaders, to discuss the role of young people in shaping more inclusive and stable societies.

Throughout the program, participants exchanged views on democracy, peace and security in Islamic, Arab and African countries, with sessions focusing on youth participation in decision-making processes and their responsibility in safeguarding social cohesion and stability. Speakers emphasized that empowering young people is essential to addressing contemporary challenges, including extremism, political polarization and regional insecurity.

One panel, titled “The role of youth in preventing extremism and promoting a culture of peace,” highlighted how young people can contribute to strengthening democratic institutions and national security through civic engagement, dialogue and education. Another session, “Youth partnerships and alliances for sustainable peace,” examined ways to enhance international cooperation and improve coordination between national and regional initiatives in the fields of peace, democracy and security.

Participants also underlined the importance of using digital platforms and social media to build cross-border partnerships and amplify youth voices, noting that technology can serve as a bridge for dialogue rather than division when used responsibly.

The program concluded with the attendance of senior officials, including ICYF President Taha Ayhan, Türkiye’s ambassador to Rabat, Mustafa Ilker Kılıç, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef Aldobeay and Mohamed Ouziane, director of the Marrakech OIC Youth Capital 2025 events.

In his address, Ayhan said that while participants gathered in Marrakech to celebrate youth engagement and cooperation, their thoughts remained with Palestinians facing ongoing hardship. He stressed that the humanitarian crisis requires continued international attention and youth solidarity, adding that ICYF would continue supporting efforts to keep the voices of Palestinian youth on the global agenda.

Ayhan noted that Marrakech hosted the 11th edition of the OIC Youth Capital Program, joining a distinguished list of previous host cities. He said each host city contributes its own identity to the initiative while sharing a common goal of empowering Muslim youth and strengthening their role in global progress.

Other speakers echoed the importance of unity and cooperation, emphasizing that the program provided a platform for intercultural dialogue, mutual understanding and long-term partnerships among young leaders.