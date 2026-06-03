Türkiye’s Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, spoke at a program presenting the findings of the research project “Three Generations of Türkiye: From Data to Vision” (“Veriden Vizyona Üç Kuşak Türkiye”). The study, conducted in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Institute Social, examined marriage and fertility from multiple perspectives, focusing on experiences, perceptions and future plans.

Göktaş explained that the research was carried out in 12 provinces representing different regional and socioeconomic characteristics. Researchers reached 6,530 households and conducted face-to-face interviews with 10,408 citizens.

“We examined four regional typologies and three generations simultaneously. The expectations of both women and men were evaluated together. In this respect, the study stands among the few conducted in our country on such a large scale,” she said.

According to Göktaş, the goal was to understand how decisions related to family life are shaped not only by current conditions but also by experiences passed down through generations. The study also sought to analyze how attitudes toward marriage and having children differ across regions.

Changing population trends

Drawing attention to changing population dynamics and family structures, Göktaş highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vision of the “Family and Population Decade” covering the years 2026–2035.

She emphasized that family structures are changing both globally and in Türkiye and that declining marriage rates and fertility rates can no longer be seen as temporary trends.

“A child’s sense of security, a young person’s search for direction and an elderly person’s ability to live a peaceful life are all rooted first and foremost in the family,” she said. “A young and dynamic population is an inseparable part of this picture. We cannot view the family merely as a matter of individual choice, nor population simply as a matter of numerical increase or decrease. Family structures are changing, population balances are shifting and intergenerational relationships are evolving. Fewer marriages, delayed marriages, postponed childbearing and declining fertility rates are developments that directly affect working life, social security systems, national defense capacity, healthcare and caregiving services, productivity and solidarity between generations.”

Recalling President Erdoğan’s warnings about the risks facing family life and Türkiye’s demographic structure, Göktaş argued that current trends confirm the seriousness of those concerns.

“We regard strengthening the family and preserving our dynamic population as a strategic priority directly linked to the future of our nation and state,” she said.

Family-oriented policies

Göktaş stated that the Council on Population Policies has strengthened coordination across government institutions and that the newly established Family Institute will help shape family and population policies based on societal observations.

She noted that 2025, designated as the “Year of the Family,” provided momentum for a wide range of initiatives. Nearly 20,000 events were organized and new projects aimed at supporting households were launched.

Among the measures highlighted were support through the Family and Youth Fund, expanded childbirth assistance and special housing quotas in public housing projects for families with three or more children. The government has also enabled civil servants to work part-time until their children reach primary-school age, taken steps to expand childcare centers and nurseries in public institutions and initiated efforts to extend maternity and paternity leave.

Göktaş added that comprehensive legal measures have been introduced to protect children from harmful influences in digital environments. Türkiye has also sought to make its experience more visible internationally through what she described as “family diplomacy.”

“With President Erdoğan declaring the period of 2026–2035 as the Family and Population Decade, we have taken the first steps toward a long-term transformation,” she said. “We have made the ideal of a Türkiye rooted in strong families, strengthened by a dynamic population and rising confidently toward the future the guiding principle of the new era.”

Generational differences widening

The study examined marriage and fertility through three main dimensions: experiences, perceptions, and future plans. According to Göktaş, the findings offer not only a snapshot of present-day Türkiye but also a picture of generational change, regional differences and evolving social expectations.

While the results show that Turkish society continues to place a high value on family, they also reveal a significant distancing among younger generations from the ideas of marriage and parenthood.

Among married participants, 96.28 percent reported having been married only once and the average length of marriage was approximately 20 years. Göktaş interpreted this as evidence that “the institution of marriage remains the backbone of society.”

At the same time, nearly 40 percent of individuals belonging to the third generation - the youngest group surveyed - said they do not intend to marry. The study also found that the average number of live births has nearly halved from the first generation to the second generation.

Despite these negative demographic trends, more than 90 percent of participants agreed that having children strengthens the sense of being a family and a similarly large majority believed that every child should have at least one sibling.

Policies, regional differences

Göktaş stressed that declining fertility rates vary considerably from one region to another and argued that solutions should be tailored to local realities rather than based on a one-size-fits-all approach.

“The findings underline that solutions can only be achieved through policies that take into account each region’s needs, sociological structure, expectations and opportunities,” she said. “Our task is to support this foundation through the right policies and to make it easier for young people to start families, for families to have children and for children to grow up in safe and peaceful environments.”

Model for world

Göktaş described the finding that nearly 40% of young people do not plan to marry as a serious warning sign. She also pointed to rising ideal ages for marriage and declining preferences regarding the desired number of children as indicators that deserve close attention.

"The rise in the ideal age for a first marriage and the decline in preferences regarding the ideal number of children are important indicators that deserve careful attention. At the same time, more than 90% of participants believe that having children strengthens the sense of being a family. Likewise, the view that a child should have a sibling receives support from over 90% of respondents. These findings reveal a very important truth. The value that our society places on family, children and the bond of siblings remains strong.”

She argued that Türkiye is not merely taking measures for its own demographic future but is also working with other countries that share similar concerns and raising awareness of family and population issues internationally.

“We hope that this research, together with our Family and Population Decade vision, will serve as a strong point of reference for the entire world,” she said.

Recent policy measures

Göktaş also highlighted several recent initiatives designed to strengthen family life and encourage childbearing. These include part-time work opportunities for civil servants with young children, efforts to extend parental leave, housing quotas for larger families, the expansion of childcare facilities in public institutions, legal protections for children in digital spaces and financial support mechanisms for young people establishing families.

She said the findings presented during the program would contribute to the story of families, which she described as society’s strongest shield and the foundation of thriving households.

“We will continue working with determination for a Türkiye rooted in family, strengthened by its population and advancing confidently into the future,” Göktaş said. “Together, we will continue raising strong generations shaped within the family. We will nurture the conscience of this nation in the hearts of compassionate children.”