Married people in Türkiye devoted more time to family care, television, music and volunteer work in 2025, while single people spent significantly more time on education, hobbies and sports, according to the latest survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The nationwide survey examined how people spent a typical 24-hour day by measuring the average time allocated to a range of daily activities, offering insights into how marital status influences lifestyles and priorities.

Sleep remained the activity that occupied the largest share of people's day, regardless of marital status. Married individuals slept an average of 8 hours and 44 minutes per day, while those who had never married averaged 9 hours and 5 minutes, making sleep the most time-consuming activity for both groups.

The survey found some of the widest differences in education and leisure.

Single people spent considerably more time on hobbies, games, and sports than married people. They devoted an average of 47 minutes a day to hobbies and games, compared with just 13 minutes among married respondents. They also spent 18 minutes on sports and outdoor activities, double the 9 minutes recorded for married people.

Education showed the greatest disparity between the 2 groups. Singles devoted an average of 2 hours and 1 minute each day to education, while married individuals spent only 1 minute, reflecting the larger share of students among those who have never married.

Married people, meanwhile, spent slightly more time on employment-related activities, averaging 2 hours and 35 minutes per day, compared with 2 hours and 24 minutes for singles.

The survey also showed that married respondents dedicated more time to television, radio, and music, spending 2 hours and 1 minute a day on these activities. Singles spent an average of 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Household chores and family care accounted for one of the most notable differences in daily routines. Married people devoted 3 hours and 12 minutes per day to household and family responsibilities, more than 3 times the 1 hour and 3 minutes recorded for those who had never married.

Volunteer work and meetings also occupied a larger share of married people's time. Married respondents spent 48 minutes a day on these activities, compared with 13 minutes among singles.