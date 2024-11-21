Critically endangered Mediterranean monk seals are regularly monitored every year in Mersin, southern Türkiye, with more than 120 identified individuals across the country's waters.

Meltem Ok, a faculty member at the Middle East Technical University (METU) Institute of Marine Sciences, conducts research on Mediterranean monk seals. She explained that the seals are monitored using camera traps in their breeding areas, saying, "It is encouraging and very important that such rare Mediterranean monk seals are inhabiting our shores."

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) criteria, the Mediterranean monk seals are critically endangered, with approximately 1,000 individuals worldwide and more than 120 identified individuals along Türkiye's coastline. Conservation and monitoring efforts are being carried out at the METU Institute of Marine Sciences, located in the Erdemli district of Mersin.

Previously, there were about 100 Mediterranean monk seals along Türkiye's coastline, but recent studies have revealed that this number has increased to over 120. Newborn seals have also been observed, and 25 can be found in protected areas along the Mersin coastline.

Ok emphasized that Mediterranean monk seals are one of the treasured species along Mersin's coastline, stating, "Since 1994, METU has continued its research along Türkiye's coastline. We work primarily in Mersin, Antalya and Hatay's Antakya. Mersin's coastline is particularly important, as research in the Eastern Mediterranean started here."

"Over the years, we've expanded our research area. Currently, we have over 25 individuals along Mersin's coastline. In our research area in the Eastern Mediterranean, we have over 50 identified individuals. We monitor their breeding areas with camera traps full-time. Additionally, there are over 120 individuals along Türkiye's coastline. It is encouraging and very important that such rare Mediterranean monk seals are inhabiting our shores," she said.

Ok also reiterated that the Mediterranean monk seals were previously estimated to number around 100 along Türkiye's coastline. "Thanks to social media, camera traps, technological advancements, observations and information from citizens, we are able to conduct comprehensive studies. We cannot say that there has been an increase, but currently, the population is stable."

"This is encouraging. In our studies, we are also encountering new pups, which is a positive sign. These pups are fed with their mother's milk for about four months. However, we also know that, in stormy and unfavorable weather conditions, they may become separated from their mothers. The seals take six to seven years to reach adulthood, so conservation is very important," she added.

Ok also pointed out that Mediterranean monk seals come to the beach on the institute's campus, which is a protected area, where all types of hunting are prohibited.