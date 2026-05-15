“Mehmet” and “Fatma” continue to rank as the most common first names in Türkiye in 2025, while “Yılmaz” remains the country’s most widely used surname, according to official population data.

Data from the Address Based Population Registration System showed that more than 1.2 million men in Türkiye carry the name “Mehmet,” keeping it at the top of the list of male names. “Mustafa” and “Ahmet” followed as the second and third most common male names nationwide.

Among women, “Fatma” remained the most widely used name, ahead of “Ayşe” and “Emine.”

Other frequently used male names included Ali, Hüseyin, Hasan, Murat and Yusuf, while Zeynep, Elif, Hatice and Meryem were among the most common female names.

The data also showed that “Yılmaz” continued to lead the list of surnames in Türkiye. “Kaya” and “Demir” ranked second and third, while surnames such as Çelik, Şahin, Yıldız and Yıldırım also remained widespread across the country.

Although “Mehmet” and “Fatma” kept their positions as the most common names, the number of people carrying both names has gradually declined over the past eight years.

According to the figures, the number of people named “Mehmet” has fallen by around 90,000 since 2018, while the number of women named “Fatma” has decreased by more than 83,000 over the same period.

In contrast, the number of people carrying the surname “Yılmaz” continued to increase steadily, rising by more than 43,000 since 2018.