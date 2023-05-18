Isolated microalgae that were brought to the country from Antarctica within the scope of the National Antarctic Science Expedition are set to be used in one of the experiments to be carried out in Türkiye's first space expedition, a bioengineering professor working on an "ALGALSPACE" study noted in her recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

The experiments planned to be carried out in the first space mission by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Space Technologies Research Institute of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) during the 100th anniversary of the Republic have been determined.

A part of the "ALGALSPACE" study dubbed "A Comparative Study of Antarctic and Temperate Microalgae Cultivation in Space Conditions" is set to be one of the experiments that will be conducted.

Led by professor Didem Balkanlı Özçimen from Yıldız Technical University's (YTÜ) Bioengineering Department, the study began in 2019 with the isolation and preservation of the initial microalgae samples in gene banks.

Elaborating on the details of the study, Özçimen noted that Türkiye and YTÜ have concreted their name in the science world when considering polar microalgae. Adding that the studies initiated in 2019 are continuing, the professor noted she had an opportunity to be part of the National Antarctic Science Expedition in Chile in 2023.

She also noted that the Antarctic continent is one of the closest in terms of natural conditions to space, and explained their study of microalgae in harsh space conditions and in a non-gravity environment evolved following the yearslong studies on the behavior of microalgae in the poles, which is a challenging microenvironment.

According to Özçimen, microalgae holds significant potential in various crucial sectors such as food, medicine, cosmetics and energy. She emphasized that microalgae are a unique product with exceptional value for the upcoming space mission conducted by Türkiye.

"Microalgae, which are easy to grow and rich in nutrient content, can be used as food for space travelers, as well as increase the oxygen levels in the air, improve air quality, carrying the potential to contribute to the space mission in many areas," she explained.

Özçimen added they aim to contribute to space studies, explaining that for the first time in the literature, a study on the microalgae resistant to extreme conditions gathered from Antarctica would be analyzed in terms of use in space conditions.

"The growth of microalgae from the Antarctic and temperate region, and how they react during their growth in space will be examined and the growth data will be then compared," said Özçimen.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the project for the general analysis of polar microalgae Özçimen stated that the data to be obtained at the end of the study will contribute to both the literature and the technologies to be developed in future space missions, and will be an inspiration to young researchers who will work not only in physical sciences but also life sciences.