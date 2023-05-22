The historical city of Trabzon located on the country's northeastern Black Sea shore stands out as one of the most exciting honeymoon destinations for couples from the Middle East.

Just like all weddings are different, all honeymoon experiences are different too. Some couples may opt for a short-and-sweet minimoon getaway, while others will book a hotel in their city for a relaxing staycation.

In this context, Trabzon which hosts many tourists every year with its historical and cultural assets as well as nature tourism alternatives, also boasts of offering quality time, with its laid-back environment gaining couples' attention.

Rewarding the newlyweds with romantic landscapes, isolated villages and some truly unique sights, the vibrant coastal city of Trabzon takes honeymooners into the mountains to the fourth-century Sumela Monastery, the region’s rich Greek Orthodox heritage.

An aerial view of Trabzon, one of the most preferred honeymoon destinations, Türkiye, May 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Tamer Erdoğan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Trabzon hosted more than 1 million domestic and foreign tourists last year.

Expressing that they expect a significant increase of 30% in the number of tourists this year, Erdoğan drew attention to the fact that honeymoon couples from abroad prefer Trabzon, and 70% of whom come from Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other neighboring countries.

"One of the main benefits of a honeymoon is having undistracted time to be fully present, nourish your new life, delight in each other's company and truly celebrate your commitment. In this context, Trabzon is a region that lets couples have a great honeymoon."

Ferit Biri, the sales manager of a hotel, which facilitates honeymoon guests, said that they received a high demand for honeymoon holidays from Gulf countries and the Middle East.

Uday Algweery, a newly married Jordanian tourist, stated that he was visiting Trabzon for the first time and added: "We really like Trabzon. It is a perfect spot for a honeymoon. We will spend eight days here, and I recommend it to everyone."

Algweery's wife, Ansam Alzawahrah, stated that she really liked the hotel's honeymoon concept and Trabzon's scenery.