A swan that became severely exhausted during its long migratory journey from northern regions to the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary in Samsun, northern Türkiye, has been taken under veterinary care.

The swan, believed to have migrated from Scandinavian countries and Russia, was found in distress by fishermen operating in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List–listed Kızılırmak Delta. The delta is one of Türkiye’s most significant wetland ecosystems and a key stopover for migratory birds traveling thousands of kilometers between breeding and wintering grounds.

After noticing the bird’s weakened condition, members of a local fisheries cooperative transported the swan to the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality’s Veterinary Clinic located within the delta. Veterinarians immediately initiated medical treatment, citing the bird’s poor general health upon arrival.

On Monday, veterinarian Paria Tabatabaei Isfendiyaroğlu said that the swan was suffering from diarrhea and a serious infection when it was first brought in. “The swan arrived in very poor condition and was unable to feed on its own,” she said. “It has now been under treatment for approximately 10 days. The serum treatments have been completed, and its appetite has increased significantly. We plan to continue medical care for another seven days to ensure full recovery.”

According to veterinary officials, long-distance migration places immense physiological stress on birds, making them vulnerable to infections, dehydration and exhaustion. Swans traveling from northern latitudes to wetlands in Türkiye often rely on deltas such as the Kızılırmak for rest and recovery. Any disruption or delay during this journey can significantly increase mortality risks.

Isfendiyaroğlu emphasized that the timely intervention was likely life-saving. “If the swan had not been brought to us, it would almost certainly have died due to the infection,” she said. “This case demonstrates how early detection and rapid veterinary response can make a decisive difference for wildlife.”

Once the treatment process is completed, the swan will be released back into the area where it was found. Veterinarians stressed that this approach is particularly important for swans, which are known to form lifelong monogamous bonds. Releasing the bird at the original location is expected to increase the likelihood of it reuniting with its mate.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the ecological importance of the Kızılırmak Delta, which hosts hundreds of bird species throughout the year and serves as a strategic migration corridor between Eurasia and Africa. Experts underline that cooperation between local communities, municipal authorities and wildlife professionals remains essential to safeguarding these sensitive ecosystems.