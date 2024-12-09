Two military helicopters collided during a training flight in Isparta in southwestern Türkiye, causing one to crash into an empty field. In the accident, Isparta Army Aviation School Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Isa Baydilli and five personnel were killed.

Two military helicopters belonging to Isparta Army Aviation School took off from Isparta Süleyman Demirel Airport for a training flight. At around 11 a.m., the helicopters collided near the Keçiborlu district center. One helicopter made a safe landing, while the other crashed into an empty field near a gas station in the district center. Upon receiving the alert, numerous rescue and firefighting teams were dispatched to the crash site.

A lieutenant who was injured was taken to the hospital by ambulance but could not be saved despite the doctors' efforts.

The two personnel from the other helicopter were taken to Isparta City Hospital after being checked at the Army Aviation School's infirmary. It was reported that the two personnel were in good health.

Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin stated that during the training flight, the two military helicopters made contact, with one making a safe landing and the other crashing. A witness to the helicopter crash described the incident, saying, "The two helicopters collided in the air. I was coming from the road, and when they collided, they started burning in the air. One went forward and landed ahead."

Isparta Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen confirmed receiving information about the crash of a military helicopter in Keçiborlu district and that all of the municipality's fire and search-and-rescue teams had been sent to the area. Başdeğirmen also mentioned that the teams were on their way and awaiting further details. He added that there was no information yet regarding the total number of personnel on the helicopter.