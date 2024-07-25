Turkish media reported that a Jet Ski carrying explosives and reportedly originating from Ukraine was discovered off the coast of Istanbul.

Lifeguards on Çatalca Akalan Beach noticed the Jet Ski Thursday morning. Upon closer inspection, they realized it had unusual equipment and reported it to the gendarmerie. The team arrived at the scene and examined the craft.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the Jet Ski, which is claimed to belong to the Ukrainian Navy, was dragged to Çatalca Beach. It was also determined that it contained explosives.

After initial examinations are completed, the vessel will be taken to a military inspection point for forensic analysis. The Jet Ski was found to have multiple cameras, military equipment and explosives.

Images captured by citizens show the Jet Ski being dragged across the water.