Hacı Ahmet Paşa Mosque, also known as the "Kurşunlu Mosque," built by the renowned Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan, has stood for 451 years in the Ağırnas neighborhood of Kayseri's Melikgazi district, central Türkiye.

Mimar Sinan, who was born and raised in the Ağırnas neighborhood of Melikgazi district in Kayseri, created unique works during the Ottoman period. Sinan, who built mosques, madrassas, inns, baths and bridges in various parts of Anatolia, left five works in his hometown of Kayseri.

These works included Gürcü Osman Paşa Mosque, Gürcü Hammam, Paşa Hammam, Hüseyin Bey Hammam and Hacı Ahmet Paşa Mosque, all of which were used by the public for many years. However, the only surviving structure to this day is Hacı Ahmet Paşa Mosque, commonly referred to as the "Kurşunlu Mosque" due to its lead-covered central dome.

Built in 1573, the mosque has stood for 451 years. The other four structures did not survive due to road widening and square construction projects carried out long ago.

Historian and writer Mustafa Cingil said: "When we think of Mimar Sinan, we first think of his connection to Kayseri, and when we think of Kayseri, Mimar Sinan comes to mind. Mimar Sinan built around 84 mosques, 57 madrassas and hundreds of inns, baths and bridges. However, the Ottomans did not leave many works in Anatolia."

"Right now, we are standing in the heart of Kayseri, between the clock tower and the governor's office. There was a significant work by Mimar Sinan, there was a mosque that Gürcü Osman Paşa had Mimar Sinan build. Gürcü Osman Paşa was the governor of Konya during the reign of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, but he was from Kayseri. He commissioned Mimar Sinan to build a mosque here, but over time, it disappeared."

Providing information about Mimar Sinan's only surviving work in Kayseri, Cingil said: "The structure we are standing in front of is the only surviving work of Mimar Sinan in Kayseri. This work is popularly known as the 'Kurşunlu Mosque,' but its real name is Hacı Ahmet Paşa Mosque. Mimar Sinan had a total of five works in Kayseri: two mosques and three baths. Of these five works, only the Kurşunlu Mosque has survived. We need to protect both our history and our heritage, as the two are intertwined."