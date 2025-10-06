Under the National Vefa Program, implemented by the Ministry of Family and Social Services to meet the essential needs of citizens who are elderly, disabled or have chronic illnesses, such as home cleaning and personal care, 128,000 people have been reached this year.

The ministry continues to maintain service models that provide care for elderly and disabled citizens in their own homes, allowing them to remain connected to their social environment.

Within this framework, the National Vefa Program is carried out to address the essential needs of elderly, disabled and chronically ill citizens, including home cleaning and personal care.

Teams, mostly composed of women, social aid recipients, graduates of geriatric programs and personnel certified in elderly care, handle the cleaning of homes for individuals living alone, meal preparation, grocery shopping, daily care and other basic needs.

This service is available to disabled individuals who cannot meet their personal care and essential needs, those with severe chronic illnesses who cannot manage self-care and citizens aged 60 and above, across 81 provinces.

Teams respond to the requests of citizens who are unable to leave their homes and have no one to assist them. This year, they have met the needs of 128,000 elderly, disabled and chronically ill individuals.

Those wishing to benefit from the services of the National Vefa Program can apply to the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SYDV). Individuals identified as needing assistance during fieldwork and home visits by foundation personnel are also included in the program.