The Ministry of Youth and Sports will start the GSB Sports Schools and GSB Barrier-Free Sports Schools on July 2, aiming to help children and young people spend their summer holidays more productively.

After the end of the 2024-2025 academic year, the ministry organizes GSB Sports Schools to encourage children and youth to use their summer time efficiently and to introduce them to sports. The schools will open their doors on July 2.

Coordinated by the Directorate General of Sports Services’ Department of Sports Activities, the GSB Sports Schools and GSB Barrier-Free Sports Schools see the highest participation during the summer months. This year, free sports training in all branches will be offered to children and young people aged 3 to 18.

Under the slogan "We Start Summer Actively," the training sessions will be held in sports facilities affiliated with the Provincial Directorates of Youth and Sports in all 81 provinces, led by expert coaches. Talented participants will be directed to sports clubs, the Anatolian Stars League and School Sports activities. Additionally, all participants will receive an athlete card through the Sports Information System.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak invited students on summer break to benefit from the free GSB Sports Schools and GSB Barrier-Free Sports Schools. Bak noted the increasing interest in the schools every year and said: "We work to positively impact the lives of our youth. We want to keep them away from harmful habits. We highly value our children and young people socializing through sports, staying active, getting introduced to sports branches and developing the habit of doing sports."

Emphasizing that every child is a gem waiting to be discovered, Bak said: "With the training provided in GSB Sports Schools, we aim to make children and youth love sports, direct them to sports, create athlete sources for sports clubs, help them specialize in at least one sport branch, and spread sports to broader audiences. We want our children to spend their summer holidays productively with our expert coaches. With our renovated and newly built facilities and opportunities, we stand by our children and youth. We will continue to work with full effort to support their dreams."