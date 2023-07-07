In a bid to mitigate the dangers of forest fires, the Ministry of Interior has issued a ban on entering forest areas until Oct. 31. The prohibition encompasses all activities, including camping and overnight stays, within the forested regions.

In a statement released by the ministry, it was emphasized that the prohibition aims to limit access to forest areas prone to fire hazards during critical periods. The measures will be implemented in and around high-risk forest fire regions. Individuals will be prohibited from camping or setting up tents in areas close to forests.

Additionally, the use of flammable materials such as fireworks and sky lanterns, which can cause forest fires, will be strictly forbidden during weddings and similar events held near forested areas.

To ensure the effectiveness of these measures, continuous patrols will be carried out by forest officers, gendarmerie, and police personnel. Besides the use of drones, KGYS (Forest Fire Detection System), and other surveillance technologies will be employed in forested regions.

As the ban comes into effect, authorities will work diligently to enforce the regulations, and citizens are urged to comply with the restrictions for their own safety and the preservation of our precious forests.