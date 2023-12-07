In southern Antalya, a poignant ceremony took place on Wednesday to commemorate the death anniversary of Saint Nicholas, known as "Noel Baba" in Turkish. Presided over by Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, the ceremony unfolded at the Saint Nicholas Memorial Museum and Church in the Demre district of Antalya province, honoring the legacy of Saint Nicholas, who is believed to have passed away on Dec. 6 in the fourth century AD.

Orthodox followers pray and light candles during the ceremony for St. Nicholas Day in Antalya, Türkiye, Dec. 06, 2023. (AA Photo)

Addressing the attendees, Bartholomew I emphasized the profound impact of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and northern Türkiye on the global community. He expressed prayers for an immediate cessation of these wars, urging for peace to end the suffering of people in these regions.

Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate performing rituals in the Saint Nicholas Memorial Museum and Church in Antalya, Türkiye, Dec. 06, 2023. (AA Photo)

His poignant words echoed a heartfelt plea for an end to the sorrow of mothers, the fear of children and the untimely loss of young lives. He underscored the unfortunate reality that, even in the 21st century, conflict and displacement persist as significant challenges confronting humanity.

Orthodox followers pray and light candles during the ceremony for St. Nicholas Day in Antalya, Türkiye, Dec. 06, 2023. (AA Photo)

Bartholomew I extended gratitude to government officials and local authorities, particularly acknowledging Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya for their assistance and support in facilitating the ceremony.

The ceremony brought together representatives from the Istanbul Patriarchate of Fener, clergy from Greece and Türkiye and numerous Orthodox believers. Throughout the event, attendees prayed and lit candles as a mark of reverence. Notably, the gathering observed Russian and Ukrainian citizens who actively participated in prayers, fostering unity and reverence for Saint Nicholas.