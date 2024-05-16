The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) issued warnings on its official website regarding what children should do to use social media platforms safely and responsibly.

Under the title "Safe Use of Social Media for Children" on MIT's official website, five points were listed:

– Keep your account private and ensure that only people you know can see your posts. Adjust privacy settings in the "Account Settings" section.

– Do not accept friend requests or follows from unknown individuals. Share any disturbing messages from unknown individuals with your family or a trusted adult.

– Remember that individuals trying to communicate with you may not be who they claim to be. If someone asks you to do something you don't want to do, share it with your family.

– Remember that everything on the internet is permanent. Think carefully before sharing any photos or content about yourself or others.

– Do not share others' photos without permission.

Furthermore, MIT advises against sharing personal information such as your birthdate, location, school name or family members' names on social media accounts.

Protect your social media accounts with strong passwords and avoid using the same password for multiple accounts. Avoid downloading apps that are not age-appropriate and be cautious when clicking on links, especially those from unknown sources.

Limit the time you spend on social media as excessive use can negatively impact your daily life and social relationships. Allocate more time to activities such as spending time with friends, engaging in art, or reading books.

Be mindful of your comments as they can impact others negatively. Be respectful to those with differing opinions and never engage in offensive behavior. Block and report individuals who harass or bully you on social media platforms.