The National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in coordination with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a large-scale operation against an organized cyber fraud network that posed a significant threat to citizens’ financial security and the country’s economic stability.

The operation, conducted jointly with the Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command Cyber Crimes Division, resulted in the arrest of several suspects, including the alleged ringleader identified as Ö.Ş. Following his detention, Ö.Ş. was remanded in custody and sent to prison by court order.

According to authorities, technical investigations revealed that the cybercrime network was using personal data and specially developed software to conduct large-scale fraud. The group allegedly uploaded automated fake listings on e-commerce platforms, luring unsuspecting victims into making payments for non-existent products.

To make their scheme appear credible, the suspects reportedly issued fake receipts, invoices and transaction records, creating a sense of trust before defrauding victims. Investigators also discovered that the network tracked the IP addresses, locations and online activities of those who visited the fraudulent listings.

Given the scale of the operation, the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) were brought into the investigation.

With USOM’s technical support, the network’s digital infrastructure was traced, while MASAK’s financial analysis revealed the group’s illegal income streams and money laundering methods. Based on these findings, authorities blocked access to approximately 1,250 websites associated with fraudulent activities.

Officials emphasized that the network’s operations extended beyond individual financial losses, aiming to undermine economic stability and public trust. Given its potential impact on the country’s financial system, the case was deemed to have national security implications.

Through this operation, MIT once again demonstrated its active and leading role in combating illegal cyber activities, showing its determination to protect citizens and safeguard Türkiye’s economic and digital security.