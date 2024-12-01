The Mobile Library, which brings books to children in remote villages in Giresun, also creates joyful moments with fairy tales, coloring activities, and street games.

Launched in 2021 by the General Directorate of Libraries and Publications of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Mobile Library offers reading opportunities to children, especially in remote villages where access to books is limited.

The library, which houses books for different age groups, travels to 20 designated locations every 15 days; children can register at the library and borrow books.

In addition to books, activities such as fairy tales, coloring, watching films and street games are organized by staff and teachers.

Children who enjoy both books and activities eagerly await the Mobile Library's arrival.

Giresun’s director of Culture and Tourism, Kemal Gürgenci, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Mobile Library has reached 20,000 people so far.

Gürgenci stated that the library contains around 4,000 books, catering to everyone from preschool children to adults.

When selecting locations to visit, he explained that they prioritize areas without libraries, saying, “Since the Mobile Library is a bus, its accessibility is important, but we choose places where library access is difficult or unavailable, and we go there.”

He also mentioned that the Mobile Library visits different public institutions, such as state hospitals, in addition to schools, emphasizing that they aim to provide this service to everyone.

Kemal Gürgenci emphasized the positive feedback they have received, saying, “No matter the age group, the people we try to introduce books to express great happiness that such a service has come to them. We can already see the feedback from the number of memberships. Since 2021, the Mobile Library has been operating in Giresun and has also served in Malatya, a region affected by the earthquake, for eight months. During this time, approximately 2,000 people have registered as members.”

Gürgenci added that in terms of book lending, the Mobile Library is approaching the level of a permanent library, which reflects the satisfaction of those benefiting from the service.

Yağmur Topal, a middle school student from Yüce village in Dereli district, which the Mobile Library visited, said that she had limited access to books living in the village, but through the library, she had more opportunities to read.

She shared that she generally prefers novels and stories and made her first library membership at the Mobile Library.

Zerrin Topal also stated that although she can borrow books when visiting the district or city center, she has encountered more books through the Mobile Library, which has improved her reading habits and language skills.