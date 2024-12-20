Heavy fog and icy road conditions on the Ankara-Kırıkkale Highway in the Elmadağ area during the early morning hours led to more than 20 chain-reaction accidents. Reports indicate over 50 vehicles were involved, resulting in injuries to several drivers and passengers.

Following notifications from witnesses, a significant number of medical and police teams were dispatched to the accident sites. Injured individuals received first aid before being transported to nearby hospitals. Investigations into the accidents have been initiated. Traffic flow in the area was temporarily disrupted, prompting authorities to implement measures to prevent further incidents.

One of the drivers, Emrah Şen, described his experience: "When traffic slowed down, a vehicle suddenly appeared in front of me. I had to brake lightly, but my car lost control because of the ice and hit a wall. Other drivers trying to slow down collided with each other. Around 5–6 cars were involved in the crash. There were even bigger accidents further down the road. Thankfully, there are no serious health concerns for us."

Halit Ünal, whose daughter was involved in one of the accidents, shared: "My daughter’s car was in an accident. Apparently, there had been a crash involving a bus and several other vehicles. She was driving from behind and slid due to the slippery road, resulting in a collision. She spun out on the road. While my daughter is unharmed, there are reports of injuries in the larger accident further down. Thankfully, her condition is good."