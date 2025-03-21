In the second half of Ramadan, mosques were adorned with mahya – illuminated messages – emphasizing the importance of family as part of the "Year of the Family" initiative.

According to a written statement from the Ministry of Family and Social Services, mosques across the country displayed mahyas with messages highlighting the significance of family during the sacred month.

Illuminated banners on mosques featured phrases such as "Family is the foundation of society," "Our family, our future," "Our family, our wealth," "Allah's mercy, the Prophet's tradition, the best among you is the one who treats their family well," and "Our paradise on earth: Family."

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş shared a message on her social media account, stating: "Ramadan is a time when our ancient values and traditions are renewed. During this blessed month, we have combined our centuries-old tradition of mahyas with messages about the most precious cornerstone of society: family. In all 81 provinces, our illuminated messages read 'Family is the foundation of society' and 'Our family, our future.' May this beautiful centuries-old tradition, carried out as part of the 'Year of Family,' illuminate not only our cities but also our hearts. We are one big family."

Göktaş also shared a video featuring the mahyas displayed in mosques.

Mahyas are a centuries-old Ottoman tradition of stringing illuminated messages between the minarets of mosques, often conveying spiritual or social themes, especially during Ramadan.

Türkiye has designated 2025 as the "Year of the Family," launching a government-led initiative to strengthen family values and address social and demographic challenges. Announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the initiative will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, focusing on key areas such as education, health care and economic stability.

As part of broader efforts to reinforce traditional family structures and counter demographic concerns like declining birth rates, the initiative will introduce financial support programs, social policies to enhance family cohesion, and incentives to encourage marriage and child-rearing. Through these measures, Türkiye aims to promote a stronger, more resilient society by prioritizing the well-being of families.