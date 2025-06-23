Gülsüm Taş, a mother of two from Sivas, started her university education at Sivas Cumhuriyet University in 2022 after passing the entrance exam. That same year, she was diagnosed with both breast and kidney cancer, which forced her to pause her studies for half a semester due to treatment. After successfully overcoming both cancers, she resumed her education and graduated as the top student in her department. She received her diploma from her daughter, expressing her happiness.

Living in Sivas, Taş completed high school through distance education and dreamed of attending university. In 2022, she was admitted to the Architectural Decorative Arts program at the Vocational School of Fine Arts at Sivas Cumhuriyet University. During this period, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but continued her studies while undergoing treatment. Thanks to her determination and education, she overcame breast cancer, only to be diagnosed shortly afterward with kidney cancer.

Starting a new treatment process, Taş had to pause her education for half a semester due to chemotherapy. After beating the second cancer, she resumed her studies and completed her education as the top student in her department. Her graduation ceremony was attended by her daughters: Ebrar, a civil engineer, and Elif Nur Taş Kepenek, a research assistant at the university’s veterinary faculty. Taş experienced great joy as she received her diploma from Elif Nur.

During her emotional graduation, Taş said, "I hadn’t even finished high school before. I raised 2 daughters, one is now an academic at the veterinary faculty here, completing her doctorate. The other finished civil and mechanical engineering and completed a double major. Encouraged by them, I said, ‘Why not me?’ I finished high school externally, then wanted to study formally. I’m very happy. I met friends here, the environment is nice. I’m glad I came. I graduated as the top student. It’s a wonderful feeling."

Taş credited her university education as a key factor in overcoming cancer: "In recent years, I survived 2 cancers in one year, breast and kidney. I’m grateful. I look at life positively now. I want to enroll in some courses. Maybe another university next year, why not? I paused my school during chemotherapy in the first semester. I’m a 2022 entrant. I paused for half a semester, then restarted. My daughters’ support gave me great energy. I didn’t want to constantly talk about illness. Being among young people helped me a lot. Most were younger than my daughters."

Elif Nur Taş Kepenek, sharing her mother’s graduation excitement, said, "We are proud. We supported her. She went through it and succeeded. We thank her. My sibling and I encouraged her to start, and she did. She is graduating with great results, having also overcome cancer. Her university education was key in helping her forget the illness. Being with young people was good for her."

Civil and mechanical engineer Ebrar Taş, emphasized her continuous support: "We are very happy and proud, especially about her success. We are always by her side. We truly support every decision she makes. Starting this school was wonderful for both her and us. She has always been our greatest supporter since childhood. Now we are always by her side in the same way. I am very happy."