A mother in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, has experienced the joy of giving birth to quintuplets. Due to being born prematurely, the babies were placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, where they are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Şanlıurfa, one of the provinces with the highest birth rates, welcomed the rare event. Şemse Felhan, 27, learned that she was pregnant with quintuplets during her ninth week of pregnancy at Şanlıurfa Training and Research Hospital. In cases of multiple pregnancies, fetal reduction is often recommended to protect the health of both the mother and the babies.

This method reduces the number of fetuses to ensure a safer pregnancy. However, Şemse Felhan declined the recommendation, expressing her wish to give birth to all her babies. Her pregnancy was closely monitored by specialist doctors.

At 27 weeks of pregnancy, Şemse Felhan was admitted to the hospital, where an emergency C-section was performed. The operation, led by Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists, was successfully completed.

The quintuplets, born prematurely, were immediately taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, where they are being closely monitored by expert medical teams.

The health care team at Şanlıurfa Training and Research Hospital stated that the babies are in stable condition. While Şemse Felhan and her husband are overjoyed to welcome their babies in good health, the doctors also take pride in the successful completion of the process.

Expressing her gratitude, Şemse Felhan thanked her doctors and the hospital administration.