Meteor craters located at an altitude of 3,500 meters (11,482 feet) on Mount Ağrı have become a new route for climbers.

Mount Ağrı, the highest point in Türkiye at an elevation of 5,137 meters, attracts climbers from both domestic and international locations throughout the year.

With the start of summer climbs, climbers are flocking to the region in groups to summit and complete their activities.

The two meteor craters located north of the mountain have become a new route for climbers seeking summits.

Climbers undertake an 8-9 hour climb to reach the meteor craters located in the Korhan region.

"Desired by scientists and climbers"

Ali Öztürk, a climber, told Andalou Agency (AA) that the natural beauty of Mount Ağrı attracts nature lovers.

Öztürk mentioned that these craters, known as meteor craters, are also visited by researchers: "We started climbing from Korhan Plateau at 2,200 meters at 5 a.m. and reached our destination around 2 p.m. Mount Ağrı is a mountain that everyone dreams of climbing, besides, there are also places waiting to be discovered. Today, we came to the twin meteor craters located on the northeast slope of the mountain. This is a place desired by everyone, scientists and climbers alike," he said.

Nature enthusiast Sunay Arslan described reaching the twin meteor craters on the slopes of Mount Ararat after an 8-9 hour climb.

Arslan described their enjoyable climb, saying:

"After climbing to Küp Lake from Mount Ararat's 3,500-meter route. I saw these twin meteor craters at the same altitude and area. I really liked this route, and as Iğdır climbers, we will continue to explore different routes each time. We invite all nature lovers and climbers to come here."