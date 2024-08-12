The 1,414-year-old columns uncovered during the excavations at the ancient city of Stratonikeia in Muğla's Yatağan district, southwestern Türkiye, will be restored to their former glory.

On the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and known as the "City of Gladiators," Stratonikeia is considered one of the largest marble cities in the world. Excavation work, which began in 1977, continues year-round.

Professor Bilal Söğüt, head of the Stratonikeia and Lagina Excavation Committee, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are conducting archaeological excavations, restorations and drawing work in various structures at Stratonikeia, one of the most important cities in the Caria region, and the Lagina Sacred Area, covering different periods from antiquity to the present.

Söğüt mentioned that this year, most of the students participating in the excavations are from Pamukkale University's Archaeology, Cultural Heritage Preservation and Restoration, and Architectural Restoration departments, and that these students are applying their skills directly on-site, learning their profession in the best possible way.

He noted that work continues in the houses and shops in the village square, among the structures that have survived from antiquity to the present. "In addition, we are continuing our work in the library and Roman Bath on the West Street. Our work in the theater also continues uninterrupted," Söğüt said.

Söğüt emphasized that one of the areas where they completed excavation work last year in the Roman Bath was the Palaestra, the courtyard section of the bath.

Söğüt stated that they have prepared the plans for the Palaestra and that the columns will be restored through the "Columns as a Legacy Project."

"We found the columns in the position they fell in around 610 A.D. during the ancient period. We will restore them to their original standing position on-site. We do not intervene much with these columns. Whatever has survived from antiquity to the present, we are restoring the columns directly. I believe that seeing the magnificent Palaestra section of the Roman Bath will have an incredible impact on people. This area also contributes greatly to us in terms of architecture."

Söğüt emphasized that they are gradually uncovering the Turkish Republican, Ottoman, Menteşe Beylik, Byzantine and Roman periods in the city, noting that the work is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, the Turkish Historical Society, Muğla Governorship, Iş Bank, and Pamukkale University.

He highlighted that a significant earthquake occurred in the region around 610 A.D., leading to the city's reduction in size.

"We found the columns that collapsed 1,414 years ago in the position they fell in back then. We plan to restore these columns 1,414 years later, aiming to achieve a view close to their former glory and present it to visitors," he said.

Söğüt explained that they reach significant findings each year during the excavations, noting that Stratonikeia is a living archaeological city.