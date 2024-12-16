The Islamic world witnessed a significant event on Dec. 14, as the "Preachers of the Nation: Trustees of Al-Aqsa" conference opened in Istanbul.

Organized by the trustees of the Al-Aqsa Foundation, in collaboration with several scholarly institutions, the event brought together over 600 scholars and preachers from 40 countries. The gathering aimed to mobilize the Muslim community through pulpits and public platforms, rallying support in response to the suffering of Gaza's people and the calls from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The conference comes at a critical time as the world watches the brutal attacks against Gaza and Islamic sanctities, including Al-Aqsa. Key figures, including Presidency of Religious Affairs head Ali Erbaş, attended the event, highlighting the urgent need for collective action to support Gaza and protect Islamic holy sites.

Ali al-Qaradaghi, president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, underscored the importance of unifying the efforts of preachers and their institutions to confront these pressing challenges. He proposed launching initiatives to support affected families, including constructing thousands of ready-made homes for those displaced by violence.

Ali al-Qaradaghi, president of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, delivers a speech, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 14, 2024. (Courtesy of Guardians of Al-Aqsa Foundation)

Essam al-Bashir, chairperson of the trustees of the Al-Aqsa Foundation, called on preachers and graduates of Sharia institutions to use their platforms to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the significance of Al-Aqsa. He emphasized the broader challenges faced by Muslims across the globe, particularly in Lebanon, Sudan and other nations suffering from conflict and instability.

Mehmet Görmez, president of the Center for Islamic Thought in Ankara, urged preachers to go beyond their traditional roles and become active participants in everyday life, becoming role models for their communities. He stressed the need to move from words to action, calling for practical efforts to support Gaza and the broader Muslim cause.

The conference concluded with a call to action, with speakers emphasizing that the implementation of the outcomes is not just an option but an obligation for preachers and Muslims worldwide. It is seen as a crucial step to ensure the protection of Al-Aqsa and the support of Gaza’s people.