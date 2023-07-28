The mourning of a tragic episode in Islamic history was marked in Türkiye on Friday by parades and the serving of desserts as Shiites and Sunnis remembered the Battle of Karbala where the Prophet Muhammad's grandson was martyred.

The 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, also known as Ashura, marks the anniversary of the passing of the prophet's grandson Hussein in the desert plains of Karbala, some 113 kilometers (70 miles) from modern-day Iraq's capital Baghdad.

The word "ashura" means "10," referring to the date of the holiday in the Islamic calendar, the month of Muharram. For Shiite Muslims, Ashura Day is a major occasion, commemorating the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein ibn Ali, and all his companions in Karbala.

The Jafari community of Shiite Islam, concentrated in Istanbul, as well as eastern provinces bordering Iran, including Kars and Iğdır, held two days of events where they dressed in black to remember the Battle of Karbala.

They observe morning prayers and rituals representing martyrdom, while reenactments and plays are performed to keep his memory alive.

In Iğdır, on the night known as Tasua Night, which is the ninth night of Muharram preceding "ashura," thousands of people gathered to commemorate the martyrs and prayed.

The program started with the recitation of the Quran in the morning and continued until the evening, with citizens from the city center, districts, and villages gathering in mosques and then marching to Zübeyde Hanım Boulevard.

In Kars, in another commemoration program, thousands of people gathered in front of the Hazreti Ali Çarşı Mosque and began a march to mark the day.

Along with the women dressed in black who joined the march, some citizens couldn't hold back their tears during the recitations and traditional processions.

At the Sümbül Efendi Central Tekke in Istanbul – a lodge for dervishes run by the "Human and Knowledge Foundation," a 5,000-person portion of ashura, a traditional Turkish dessert served specifically for this occasion, was cooked.

The sweet dish was cooked in a traditional way accompanied by prayers and devotional activities.

During the event, the president of the foundation, Fatih Çıtlak, emphasized that ashura is not just a regular treat. Çıtlak explained that it symbolizes unity and diversity, and through this event, they want to promote love and harmony among people.

Türkiye's president on Friday also commemorated the historical martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the year A.D. 680 during the Battle of Karbala.

"I congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the Day of Ashura, and I pray that the month of Muharram will bring peace and blessings to all humanity," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter/X.

Erdoğan also commemorated Al-Hussein and all the martyrs of Karbala with mercy.

Al-Hussein, along with 72 loyal companions, was killed in the infamous Battle of Karbala in year 61 of the Islamic calendar by the forces of Umayyad Caliph Yazid I on the 10th day of Muharram.