The Türkiye Scholarships program, coordinated by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), has set a historic record this year, receiving nearly 200,000 applications from international students.

The program, which offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral opportunities at Türkiye’s top universities, has completed its 2026 application process. When launched in 2012, the program received about 10,000 applications. The surge in applications reflects Türkiye’s global outreach and its growing reputation in international education.

YTB President Abdulhadi Turus said the evaluation phase has begun. Candidates will undergo face-to-face interviews in their home countries, and selected students will join the Türkiye Scholarships family to begin their studies in Türkiye.

“By receiving nearly 200,000 applications, we have set a remarkable record in the history of Türkiye Scholarships,” Turus said. “This demonstrates Türkiye’s strong position in international education and the trust placed in our country under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.”

Applications are reviewed through a multi-stage, transparent process that considers academic performance, social achievements, motivation and program eligibility. Students are also encouraged to participate in social, cultural and academic activities to support their holistic development.

Graduates of the program, known as “Türkiye Alumni,” contribute globally in areas ranging from science and diplomacy to technology and public administration, serving as voluntary ambassadors who strengthen ties between Türkiye and their home countries.