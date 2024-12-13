The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has officially introduced a comprehensive set of regulations regarding the adoption of pets and the rehabilitation of stray animals.

The Animal Protection Regulation aligns with changes outlined in the recent Law on Amendments to the Animal Protection Law and covers several critical aspects, including the management of stray animal populations, the operation of shelters and the responsibilities of pet owners.

One of the most significant aspects of this regulation is the clarity it provides on the collection, rehabilitation and adoption processes for stray animals. The regulation specifies the methods for capturing stray animals, their care in shelters and the steps to be taken before they can be adopted. It also outlines the responsibilities of local authorities, particularly municipal councils, who are now entrusted with the task of managing stray animal populations in their jurisdictions.

According to the ministry, the new rules aim to reduce the number of stray animals on the streets while ensuring that animals in shelters and natural habitats are treated with the highest standards of care. Local authorities will play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling the stray animal population, making it clear that municipalities must act swiftly if stray animals pose a risk to public safety or health.

A notable inclusion in the regulations is the adoption of the "catch-neuter-return/adopt" method, which municipalities are now required to follow. This strategy emphasizes the ethical treatment of animals while controlling their numbers. Stray animals will be captured, neutered and rehabilitated in accordance with animal welfare principles. Once rehabilitated, they will be placed either in shelters or returned to their natural habitats if they are deemed fit. This approach not only ensures a more humane method of managing stray populations but also aligns with international standards on animal welfare.

The regulation further introduces the concept of "private animal living homes," which can be established by individuals or legal entities to house and care for animals available for adoption. These homes are subject to specific requirements, ensuring that the animals are provided with safe, comfortable environments until they find permanent homes.

The regulation introduces stricter guidelines for animal shelters, requiring a minimum space of 8 square meters for small breeds and 10 square meters for larger breeds to prevent overcrowding and ensure animal well-being. It also mandates that citizens who can no longer care for their pets must take them to shelters or approved facilities, aiming to reduce abandonment and its harmful effects on animals and the community.

The regulation mandates that municipalities with populations over 25,000 allocate a percentage of their budgets (0.5% for larger ones) for stray animal care and rehabilitation. At least 50% of these funds must go toward expanding or improving shelters and natural habitats until local animal protection boards confirm the facilities meet the needs of the stray animal population.

In his statement, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı emphasized that the new regulations will also improve public health and safety by reducing the number of stray animals in urban areas. He noted that the focus on sterilization and rehabilitation will prevent the spread of diseases and decrease the risks associated with uncontrolled animal populations.

Yumaklı also praised the role of local animal protection boards in overseeing the implementation of the regulations, ensuring that both shelters and natural habitats adhere to strict welfare standards. He encouraged municipalities to work closely with these boards to ensure the successful execution of the new policies, which aim to create a more harmonious environment for both people and animals.

Under the new regulations, pet owners must digitally register their animals, provide proper care and ensure they pose no risk to others. Pet owners are also responsible for compensating any damages caused by their pets.

The regulations introduce a three-year adoption ban for individuals who abandon or neglect their pets, aiming to discourage irresponsible ownership and ensure pets are adopted by responsible caretakers.