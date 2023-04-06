The book "Zero Waste Movement," which depicts the story of the landmark Zero Waste Project implemented six years ago under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, and recently published in both English and Turkish, has received positive reviews from readers, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Thursday.

The book was published by Turkuvaz Kitap, a publisher operating under Daily Sabah's parent company, Turkuvaz Media, since 2018.

The book's preface was personally written by the first lady and narrates the story of Türkiye's largest environmental movement, which aims to control waste within sustainable development principles and have a cleaner and more developed country for future generations.

Erdoğan shared the English edition with the participants of the Zero Waste Special Session at the U.N. General Assembly, which she recently attended on the occasion of International Day of Zero Waste on March 30.

The first lady pointed out that the effects of climate change are now being felt in daily life and stated that the Zero Waste Movement aims to adopt a waste-free life by reconsidering our consumption culture at a time when we are facing disasters such as climate crises and depletion of natural resources. She emphasized that it is crucial to form a development model based on clean production and fair sharing.

Erdoğan also noted that the circular economy model, included in the development plans of the U.N., has been implemented as a lifestyle culture and existed in these lands for centuries; and the target of the Zero Waste Movement is to spread waste-free lifestyle awareness with the rest of the world.

Noting that Türkiye is responsible for 0.8% of greenhouse gas emissions causing global climate change, the first lady highlighted that the country is directing all its efforts for being an active part of the solution.

Proceeds of book to be donated

The book consists of four chapters accompanied by photographs from the national and international scope of the first lady's initiative in the last chapter, and carries sections such as, "How Did We Get To Where We Are Today?", "Issues Threatening Our Common Future: Climate Change, Decrease in Biodiversity and Waste," "From Türkiye to Global Zero Waste Project" and "What Are the Achievements of the Zero Waste Movement?"

All proceeds from the book will be donated to the "Let My Home Be Your Home" campaign, which was launched to meet the shelter needs of citizens affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes under the coordination of the Interior, Industry and Technology ministries.