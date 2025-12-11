Türkiye is advancing its long-term strategy to expand domestic red meat production, as Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı announced that livestock deliveries under the “Abundance in Rural Areas, Support for Livestock Farming Project” have begun for eligible applicants.

Speaking during a visit to a participating enterprise in Ankara’s Polatlı district on Thursday, Yumaklı said the program aims to increase the number of breeding animals nationwide and introduce a new perspective to cattle fattening.

The minister recalled that the project was first introduced in February by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and forms a core component of the five-year livestock road map unveiled at the start of 2024. Yumaklı noted that deliveries commenced in July following a software-based ranking system that evaluated applications against predefined standards. The project focuses on strengthening Türkiye’s herd of meat-producing cattle breeds, with the goal of boosting the number of breeding animals used in red meat production.

According to Yumaklı, the initial phase plans to distribute 60,000 pregnant heifers, with 4,351 eligible beneficiaries identified for the first round. He highlighted that the ministry prioritized applications from young people, women, veterinarians, agricultural engineers, food engineers and residents of earthquake-affected regions. Strong nationwide interest has prompted questions about whether the program will reopen for additional applications, and Yumaklı signaled that it may be extended beyond its planned 2028 completion.

The minister underscored that every animal delivered under the project is vaccinated, health-checked and insured for one year. Beneficiaries will also receive monthly payments of TL 1,500 ($35) to support care and operational costs. Financing for the animals includes a two-year grace period and repayment terms between three and five years at subsidized interest rates.

Yumaklı expressed satisfaction that a significant share of applications came from young and female entrepreneurs, noting that the ministry aims to spotlight their achievements as role models. He emphasized that increasing output remains a national priority across agriculture, livestock, aquaculture and other sectors.

Addressing the public debate over red meat supply, Yumaklı stated that Türkiye already meets between 90% and 93% of its red meat demand domestically. Imports, he said, are used largely as a regulatory tool to stabilize the market rather than to meet structural shortages. He noted that the ministry’s long-term livestock road map is designed to eliminate the need for imports entirely by expanding domestic production capacity.

The minister also reported progress in controlling foot-and-mouth disease, saying vaccination efforts and herd monitoring conducted this year show increases in livestock numbers. Updated figures will be released in the upcoming statistical reports.

Calling on producers to benefit from national support mechanisms, Yumaklı said anyone, young or old, male or female, with a desire to produce will find suitable programs through the ministry. He encouraged prospective applicants to visit local provincial or district directorates for guidance, noting that the ministry offers a wide array of support schemes, including rural development grants.

“We stand ready to assist every producer, and we will continue to stand by them,” he said.