The Cyprus Turkish History, Culture and National Struggle Museum inaugurated on Nov. 15 with the support of Türkiye in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), the capital city of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), aims to preserve historical truths for future generations.

The museum showcases dozens of artifacts and 51 sculptures related to Turkish culture, the struggle and history of Cyprus from the Ottoman period to the present and the establishment process of the TRNC.

Formerly known as the National Struggle Museum and located on the Musalla Bastion of the historic walls of Nicosia, the museum was reorganized under the auspices of the TRNC Presidency, with contributions from the Ankara Etimesgut Municipality, and reopened with its new name.

The museum’s inauguration day coincided with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC by the TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz. It houses military and civilian documents, weapons, paintings, clothing and historical photographs related to the uninterrupted national struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people since 1878. The museum’s garden also features sculptures of 51 historical figures, including Türkiye’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who played a significant role in the Cyprus cause.

Additionally, the museum’s garden showcases armored vehicles and artillery used by the Turkish Resistance Organization (TMT) during the period from 1963 to 1974, responding to Greek attacks.

The museum aims to convey the history of the Turkish Cypriots to future generations, displaying items ranging from a fishing boat that transported weapons from Türkiye to Cyprus during the struggle years to the training materials and pilot badges of Martyr Pilot Captain Cengiz Topel, along with fragments from his plane that crashed in 1963.

The process of reorganizing the museum began two years ago. During the redesign process, 14 artists from the Etimesgut Municipality’s plastic arts workshop created works, which were then academically reviewed for accuracy.

National culture

Celal Bayar, the president of the TMT, expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Etimesgut Mayor Enver Demirel for their contributions to reopening the museum. Bayar stated that the museum would serve as a visual and artistic representation of their national existence, allowing young people to learn and remember the journey from the days of struggle to the present.

Museum architect Alper Çınar, who led the redesign and sculpture creation, emphasized the goal of helping young people understand the conditions under which the TRNC was established. Çınar highlighted the involvement of children in the learning process, stating, “Our fundamental approach in establishing the museum was based on the decision that education based on children touching, seeing and observing is more successful and lasting.”

Çınar mentioned that the museum features sculptures of 51 historical figures who served the Cyprus cause, with ongoing work on four statues within the project.

The Cyprus Turkish History, Culture and National Struggle Museum is a significant opportunity for the Turkish Cypriot people to pass on their history to future generations and promote a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage.