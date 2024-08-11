In Anzer Village, Ikizdere district of Rize, 10 honeycombs were sampled this year as part of a protocol between Hacettepe University's Honey and Bee Products Application and Research Center and the Rize Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry.

Professor Aslı Özkırım, director of Hacettepe University's Honey and Bee Products Application and Research Center explained that the Agriculture and Forestry Provincial Directorate teams placed and sealed honeycombs at 10 designated points in the village a month ago.

The teams returned to the village to open the seals on the 10 honeycombs and collect samples. The samples, placed in small jars, will be examined at Hacettepe University to determine the region's production capacity and prevent counterfeit honey.

Özkırım told reporters that they placed one hive in each of the 10 regions where beekeeping is intense and sealed these hives.

She noted that the amount of honey varies according to altitude and season, saying: "Based on our hives, we estimate the yield per hive to be 2 kilograms (4.41 pounds). Hacettepe University will continue beekeeping with these mountain beekeepers each year with our locals. We will be their companion not only in the laboratory but also in the mountains."

Özkırım emphasized that while marketing was previously done, quality assurance is now also being implemented, stating, "Similar studies are being conducted on other honey. In the European Union, geographical indications, flora, and reference honey are prioritized. This study is the first of its kind in Türkiye."