The Yunusemre Municipality in western Türkiye's Manisa province is addressing the issue of stray dogs by establishing the largest Street Animals Natural Life Park and Rehabilitation Center in the Aegean region with an investment worth TL 90 million ($3.12 million).

"Veterinarians will also provide treatment," Yunusemre Municipality Mayor Mehmet Çerçi said.

Stray dogs, an issue that has polarized the public in Türkiye, has been one of the most discussed topics recently, occasionally making headlines due to the reports of attacks on people, including children.

Hence, the Yunusemre Municipality in Manisa made one of the biggest investment moves to tackle this issue, which was addressed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well. "We have done and will do whatever is necessary for safe cities and streets for our children and people," said Erdoğan.

Hosting the writers and executives of Turkuvaz Media Group, the parent company of Daily Sabah, Mayor Çerçi informed journalists of the project. He said the center was built on an area encompassing some 117 acres, reiterating the investment stood at TL 90 million.

Emphasizing that the animals will be in their natural habitats at the center, Çerçi said: "We are approaching the completion of the Street Animals Natural Life Park and Rehabilitation Center, which we laid the foundation for with a ceremony last year. Together with all the institutions that supported our project, we have implemented exemplary work for Türkiye."

"The center, along with all its facilities, was built on an area of 117,000 square meters (1,259,377 square feet). There is an area of at least 100,000 square meters where animals can roam comfortably," the mayor outlined.

"We are animal lovers and humanitarians. Therefore, we take into consideration both our people and our furry friends. Our citizens can visit our center with their families, can show their affection to the animals that live a vaccinated, neutered and well-maintained life, and if they wish, they can adopt them," he explained.

Çerçi drew attention to the fact that with the center, stray animals can lead their lives in their natural habitat under the supervision of a veterinarian. He also mentioned that sick animals will receive treatment.

The project was supported by the Manisa Governorship, Manisa Metropolitan Municipality, Manisa Organized Industrial Zone (MOSB), Muradiye OSB, National Parks 4th Regional Directorate, Manisa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Manisa Craftsmen and Artisans Chambers Union.

The project includes closed and open areas of sufficient size for each animal according to their needs. It also included the sections from the initial admission division, dangerous species unit, quarantine, sick care unit, mother-cub section, animal observation, birdhouse, cat house, food production house and a large animal operation section.

Additionally, separate from the unit where the animals are kept, the facility includes an examination room, operating room, cafeteria, caregiver's house, worker's room, storage, toilet, veterinarian's room and administrative room. It is also planned to add an animal hotel and animal cemetery to the project in the future.