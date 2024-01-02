As Türkiye welcomed the new year with light rain on its inaugural day, meteorological experts anticipate a pattern of intermittent precipitation persisting across the nation in the forthcoming week.

The Turkish State Meteorology Service's latest assessment indicates that the central and western regions of the country will experience mostly cloudy conditions, with sporadic rainfall anticipated in the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean areas. Conversely, other parts of the country are expected to witness partially cloudy to clear skies.

Significant precipitation is forecasted to occur in the southern province of Antalya, particularly intensifying after nightfall, accompanied by potential occurrences of haze and fog.

Highlighting the potential intensity of the anticipated precipitation, especially in Antalya during nighttime, the bureau issued warnings regarding potential hazards such as flooding and transportation disruptions.

The Marmara region's provinces of Tekirdağ, Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale and Balıkesir are slated to experience intermittent downpours, with haze and fog expected during morning and nighttime hours across the region.

Temperature-wise, the forecast suggests temperatures above seasonal norms for the initial month of the new year, following the hottest November observed in the last 53 years.

In January, inland areas are projected to experience air temperatures approximately 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (3.6 to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than seasonal norms, while other regions may observe a deviation of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

In the second and third weeks of January, meteorologists anticipate temperatures soaring 3 to 6 degrees above seasonal norms, particularly in eastern and southeastern Anatolia, indicating a trend of unseasonably warm weather in these regions.