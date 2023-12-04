Northwestern Türkiye's Bursa province was rocked by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake Monday morning.

The quake, centered in the Marmara Sea, was also felt across nearby megapolis Istanbul.

It was determined that the earthquake, 4.73 kilometers (3 miles) off the coast of Bursa's Mudanya district, occurred at a depth of approximately 8.98 kilometers (5.58 miles) below the sea surface, according to a report issued by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was recorded at the same place 3 minutes later.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş told Anadolu Agency (AA): "So far, we have not received any negative news from Mudanya and Gemlik. However, the relevant teams are actively present in the field."

Details to follow...