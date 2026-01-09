The number of active associations in Türkiye has reached 101,823 as of this year, according to official data, with major cities leading the count and some organizations drawing attention for their unusually playful names.

Statistics from the Interior Ministry’s Directorate General for Relations with Civil Society, based on the Associations Information System (DERBIS), show that the number of active associations rose slightly from 101,768 last year to 101,823.

Istanbul ranked first with 23,460 associations, followed by Ankara with 10,659 and Izmir with 5,613. Other cities in the top five were Bursa with 4,330 associations and Kocaeli with 3,294.

At the other end of the list, the eastern province of Ardahan had the fewest active associations, with 113, followed by Tunceli (119), Bayburt (143) and Hakkari (163).

A significant share of associations operating across the country consist of regional and hometown groups, while many others focus on professional solidarity, social support and animal welfare, which remains a prominent area of activity.

Names that stand out

Beyond their areas of work, some associations have drawn attention for their unconventional and humorous names, often rooted in wordplay, pop culture references or colloquial Turkish expressions.

Among those listed in official records are associations whose names translate roughly as “I Did It, Brother,” “Those Who’ve Lost Their Minds,” “Singles Consultancy,” and “There’s No Breeze,” alongside more culturally specific titles such as “Those Who Like Drinking Tea With Lump Sugar,” a nod to a traditional tea habit in parts of eastern Türkiye.

Others carry whimsical or poetic references, including “Bombacı Mülayim Birdhouse,” named after a well-known fictional character in Turkish cinema, “The Poet in a Jacket,” “Do a Good Deed,” “Lonely Village,” and “A Miracle Is Needed.”

Additional entries include “From Grandfather to Grandchild,” “Good-Hearted People,” “A Prayer of Gratitude,” “Something Must Be Done,” and “Green-Backed Ones,” reflecting a mix of humor, nostalgia and social commentary.