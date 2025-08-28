On horseback and dressed in traditional attire, young women archers showcased their skills this week during the 954th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Malazgirt, seeking to revive the spirit of the Seljuks on the very plains where history turned in 1071.

The horseback archery competition, held in the Malazgirt Battle National Historical Park, brought color and symbolism to the commemorations, with women competitors captivating spectators as they galloped across the arena, bows drawn, calling “Ya Hak!” before sending arrows flying toward their targets.

Among them was 17-year-old Zeynep Cansu Ertürk from Eskişehir, riding her horse “Dizdarbey.” She has practiced mounted archery for three years.

“It feels like we’re growing wings and flying,” Ertürk told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Of course, medals and awards are nice, but what matters most is the people we meet here, the atmosphere, and carrying the legacy of our ancestors. Our forefathers once rode their horses across these lands. When you think of that, the pride and joy are even greater.”

Ertürk said she takes care to wear clothing inspired by traditional animal-hide outfits to match the spirit of the event. “It’s about bringing history to life,” she added. “Being here, shooting arrows from horseback, among friends, is an honor.”

Another standout competitor was 19-year-old Yosun Çinçinoğlu from Bursa, who rode her horse “Atakaya.” A mounted archer for five years and a national champion in 2023, she said her journey began when her family bought her a horse at age 12.

“Being on the very land where the Malazgirt Victory was won is truly an honor,” she said. “This is where our ancestors entered Anatolia, and competing here means a lot to me.”

Çinçinoğlu acknowledged that women remain outnumbered in the sport, but she sees her presence as part of a growing trend. “Each year, I see more women taking part. It’s inspiring to contribute to that growth,” she said.

She emphasized that the traditional equipment, saddles and costumes are designed to fit the historical setting. “Together, we recreate the spirit of Malazgirt,” she added.

For both competitors, the event was more than just a contest of skill — it was a tribute to the enduring legacy of the Seljuk warriors who, nearly a millennium ago, changed the course of history on these same fields.